IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: Speaking to Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin in a YouTube show, Karthik compared Russell's mannerisms to that of a wrestler. Kathik, however, also revealed a secret about Russell and said that the 32-year-old West Indian all-rounder "is scared of everything else apart from the cricket ball".

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of their much-awaited clash with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has heaped praises on all-rounder Andre Russell and said "watching him walk out to bat is scary".

Speaking to Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin in a YouTube show, Karthik compared Russell's mannerisms to that of a wrestler. Kathik, however, also revealed a secret about Russell and said that the 32-year-old West Indian all-rounder "is scared of everything else apart from the cricket ball".

"First pray to God. Give him an offering. Pray that he's in a bad mood, and then go for IPL. Then the day, the wicket, the conditions (matter)," Karthik was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Just watching him walk in is scary. He comes in like a wrestler. What a build up he gives while doing that. He’s a brilliant character. With his muscles and all, he looks like an MMA fighter," he further said.

"But he's scared of everything. He's scared of driving cars, or even when the bus swerves, he gets scared. He said, he'll never be on a rollercoaster. Never judge a book by its cover. The only thing he’s not scared of is the ball," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Andre Russell has one of the most promising players for Kolkata Knight Riders over the last two seasons. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the IPL, Russell scored mountain of runs for KKR and won several matches for his team from impossible situations.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, however, didn't do much in KKR's opening game in this year's IPL. In KKR's first game at IPL 2020, Russell scored just 11 runs picked up one wicket for 17 runs. He, however, would look to win the match for his team when Dinesh Karthik's side faces David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma