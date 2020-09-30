New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ batting line-up came a cropper as the team lost its first match of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 175, Royals lost its top order in quick succession in early overs. Wickets continued to tumble for the team and even its protagonists of the historic run chase on Sunday — Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson — could not repeat the magic against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.

Batting first, KKR went off to a slow start inside the powerplay and lost its opener Sunil Narine for just 15. A flurry of bounderies by Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill accelerated the innings after a shaky start. Rana departed for 22 just when the partnership was beginning to look threatening.

Gill was dismissed just three runs short of his half century. Two more wickets fell in succession though the team managed to put up 174 on scoreboard at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals lost its skipper Steve Smith for just three runs in the second over of the innings. Wickets continuted to tumble and the team was five down before it could put 50 on scoreboard. Rahul Tewatia could not repeat the magic for the team tonight and he was dismissed for a brief innings of 14 that involved one six. The team was reduced to just 137 at the end of 20 overs.

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders climbed five spots to gain number two position on points table. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have climbed to the third position.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja