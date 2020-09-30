Robin Uthappa may land in trouble for what appears to be an inadvertent act of applying saliva.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa was spotted applying saliva on ball while fielding during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The incident took place in the third over of the Kolkata’s innings.

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Players can instead use sweat to shine the ball.

It remains to be seen whether Uthappa would land in trouble for what appears to be an inadvertent act of applying saliva.

According to the ICC rules, if a player does apply saliva on the ball, the unpire will manage the situation with sone leniency during the initial peroid, but subsequent periods will result in the team receiving a warning.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in game 12 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 175, Royals lost its top order in quick succession in early overs. Wickets continued to tumble for the team and even its protagonists of the historic run chase on Sunday — Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson — could not repeat the magic against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. The team could only manage 137 at a loss of nine wickets at the end of 20th over.

Batting first, KKR went off to a slow start inside the powerplay and lost its opener Sunil Narine for just 15. A steady innings by Shubman Gill guided the team to 174 and the KKR bowlers did rest of the work for the team in the second innings.

