New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Skipper Eoin Morgan's fiery knock of 68 off 35 balls and a disciplined all-round bowling performance guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in game 54 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With the defeat, the Steve Smith-men have officially been knocked out of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 191, Rajasthan got off to a horrible start, losing half the team inside the powerplay. Pat Cummins was hit for 19 runs in his first over but he came back strong with the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, and Riyan Parag. Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler built up a brief partnership in the middle overs, but the asking rate kept Kolkata on top throughout. Both Tewatia and Buttler were dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy and the team could onl manage 131 at the end of 20 wickets.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja