Chennai Super Kings will need to win all their remaining matches and still rely on the results of other franchises to get a spot in the top four.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 dwindled after the seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. The team would need to win all their remaining matches from here on and still rely on the results of other franchises to get a spot in the top four.

The best Chennai can hope for from here is to finish fourth and that, too, will require several scenarios to precisely play out. One such scenario involves Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 39 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Kolkata must win this match and subsequently lose all its matches, while Bangalore must lose all its remaining matches of the tournament if Chennai has to qualify for the playoffs.

Other factors include: Sunrisers Hyderabad must win all their remaining matches, Rajasthan Royals must win two of their four matches, and, needly to say, Kings XI Punjab must lose against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With these scenarios precisely played out and four wins in the remaining matches, Chennai Super Kings can finish fourth.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja