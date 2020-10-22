New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders faced an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being restricted to 84 for 8 — the lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League by a side which hasn’t been bowled out in 20 overs. Speaking after the match, Kolkata’s skipper Eoin Morgan admitted the team should have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Virat Kohli men.

Batting first, Kolkata got off to a disastrous start as it lost its top order in the first four overs of the innings. Siraj tore into Kolkata's batting line up with his two maiden overs and three important wickets in the powerplay. The Eoin Morgan-men failed the recover from the early jolts and were restricted to just 84.

“Being 4 or 5 down early on isn’t the position we wanted to be in. RCB bowled well and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first. We will eat out lessons and move on in the next game. It was a question of backing the young Indian guys who showed glimpses of talent and potential,” he said.

“The RCB bowlers managed to exploit anything that was on offer and given the nature of the tournament every time you have to be at your best against them. Hopefully they (Russell and Narine) will be available around the corner and we know when guys of that caliber, particularly all-rounders are available, things will be different. Hopefully they will be available soon,” he added.

Defending the total, Kolkata failed to take a wicket inside the powerplay for the fifth consecutive match, but briefly bounced back with successive wickets of openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in the seventh over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh Mann steadied the innings and breezed through the run chase with eight wickets to spare.

