Royal Challengers Bangalore had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 run in the first-leg encounter of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to settle scores when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the return leg clash of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. KKR will arrive in clash against Bangalore on the back of a Super Over win last week, while RCB will be high on confidence after stealing the victory against Rajasthan Royals.

Bangalore have a two point advantage over Kolkata and will begin as favourites tonight. The Virat Kohli men had comfortably defeat Kolkata by 82 run in the first leg encounter. Ahead of their second clash, here’s all you need to know:

Pitch Report

The Abu Dhabi pitch is getting slower as the tournament progress and has provided much assistance to the bowlers in the last few games. Team batting first in Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be eying 170.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi at the commencement of the toss will be 31 degree celsius. The humidity will be 55 percent and there is no prediction of rain throughout the match what so ever.

Dream 11:

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ab de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sunday, Navdeep Saini

Probable Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja