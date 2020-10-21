Kolkata was restricted to 84/8 -- the lowest total in the history of Indian Premier League by a side which hasn’t been bowled out in 20 overs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 84 for 8 — the lowest total in the history of Indian Premier League by a side which hasn’t been bowled out in 20 overs. The previous lowest total for a team which had played all 20 overs was made by Kings XI Punjab, when they were restricted to just 92 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in the second edition of the cash-rich league.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja