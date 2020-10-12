Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday scripted history and got his 300th wicket in T20 cricket, becoming the 9th player in the world to achieve this feat. The 32-year-old achieved this feat in the game 28th of IPL when he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a flyer after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Russell, however, provided Kolkata Knight Riders with the much-needed break when he dismissed Padikkal for 32 in the 8th over the game. Padikkal, who hit 4 fours and 1 six in his innings, was bowled by Russell.

Interestingly, Russell's position in Monday's game was in doubt as the 32-year-old all-rounder had injured himself during Kolkata Knight Riders' last game against Kings XI Punjab. Following the match, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik had said that Russell's injury "needed to be assessed".

"Whenever Russell gets injured, my heart is always in my mouth because he is a very key player for us. We need to look up at him and make sure he's okay," Karthik had said in the post-match conference.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders' fans took a sigh of relief after the 32-year-old West Indies all-rounder returned in the playing XI. Russell was playing in place of Sunil Narine, who has been reported for 'suspect action'.

Narine has been placed in the warning list and one more reporting of his action by the on-field umpires could lead to him being barred from bowling in the ongoing event.

"This came as a surprise to the franchise considering that he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action," said Kolkata Knight Riders in a statement.

"We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma