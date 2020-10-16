IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav grabs a stunner to dismiss Rahul Tripathi | Watch
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch at the backward point to send back Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Rahul Tripathi in the third over of the game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday.
Tripathi middled the slash off Trend Boult’s delivery but an alert Yadav dived to perfection and grabbed the ball with both hands nonchalantly. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.
Power-point! Another SKY stunner in the field 😱😍💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020
Live Updates: https://t.co/eoZowKC5gU
Ball-by-ball: https://t.co/o0yZUtAGu3#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/jQAYalLcnn
Watch the video here:
WHAT A CATCH 🔥#SKY #DineshKarthik #NEET2020 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #MIvsKKR #fridaymorning #FridayFeeling #MI #IPL pic.twitter.com/RJZNEYxdIp— i.post.cricket.here (@ipostcrichere89) October 16, 2020
Posted By: Lakshay Raja