New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch at the backward point to send back Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Rahul Tripathi in the third over of the game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Friday.

Tripathi middled the slash off Trend Boult’s delivery but an alert Yadav dived to perfection and grabbed the ball with both hands nonchalantly. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja