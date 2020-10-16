Mumbai Indians had registered a comfortable 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders during their previous encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Mumbai had registered a comfortable 49-run win over Kolkata during their previous encounter this season.

It remains to be seen whether KKR bowler Sunil Narine will play against Mumbai tonight. Narine had missed the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being reported for suspect bowling action. Mumbai, on the other hand, will likely be going unchanged. The match will be played in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has provided assistance to both spinners and pacers so far, plus the long boundaries make it hard for batsmen to clear the rope. The team batting second have won more matches at this venue than the other two.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 31 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain nearly the same throughout the match. The humidity will be 20 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Buhrah, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravorthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

