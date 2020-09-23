The Mumbai-based franchise will be looking to register their first win after suffering defeat against MS-Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament at the same ground.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Mumbai-based franchise will be looking to register their first win after suffering defeat against MS-Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament at the same ground.

The two sides have faced each other 25 times in the history of the IPL, of which Mumbai Indians have won 19 times. Let us look at the pitch and weather report, along with the probable playing XI of both sides ahead of the match.

Pitch Report

The grass covering may help the seamers with the new ball. Team bowling first would have an advantage as dew might come into play during the second innings. The venue has an average score of around 160 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius at the toss and is expected to remain the same during the match, according to Accuweather. The forecast suggests that the humidity will be around 53 per cent. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI:

KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin MorganDinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

MI XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya,James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Posted By: Lakshay Raja