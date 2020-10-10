IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: The 24th game of the Indian Premier League was played in Abu Dhabi between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a nail-biting thriller, Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in game 24th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a modest 165, Kings XI Punjab had got a wonderful as both of its openers -- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- smashed 50s. At one point, it seemed that Kings XI Punjab will easily win the match but Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine turned the match in slog overs of the game, handing Kolkata Knight Riders an easy win.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR, however, didn't have a good start and lost couple of wickets inside the powerplay. Soon, Eoin Morgan also fell for 24, giving KXIP the momentum. However, Shubman Gill (57 off 47 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (58 of 29 balls) helped KKR reach 164 in their 20 overs.

Punjab, in contrary to Kolkata, had a wonderful start and both KL Rahul (74 off 58 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39 balls) played excellent innings to put their side on top. However, the middle-order once again failed fire for Kings XI Punjab and the side kept losing wickets in the slog overs to hand Kolkata Knight Riders an easy win.

On the last ball of the innings, Kings XI Punjab needed a six to tie the match so that game could move into the super over. Glenn Maxwell, however, who has been questioned regularly by fans and cricket experts over his poor forms, missed out on a sixer by inches, handing KKR a win.

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to third place in the points with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.017. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, will continue to stay at the bottom of the points table. From here, it is virtually impossible for Kings XI Punjab to qualify for the semi-finals.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25)

Kings XI Punjab: 162/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74, Mayank Aharwal 56)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma