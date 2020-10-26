Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Dinesh Karthik, who resigned from the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders, on Monday became the fourth Indian cricketer to play 300th T20 match. By doing so, Karthik joined Mahendra Singh Dhoni (329 matches), Rohit Sharma (337 matches) and Suresh Raina (319 matches) in the elite list.

The 35-year-old achieved this rare feat against Kings XI Punjab in game 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, Karthik was not able to do much for his team in his 300th T20 match as he was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Shami in the 2nd over of the game.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik is the 27th player to play 300 T20 matches. West Indians batsman Kieron Pollard tops the chart with 523 matches. He is followed Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, who have played 471 and 408 and T20 matches respectively.

Talking about Dinesh Karthik, he had recently resigned from the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders, saying he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause."

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," said KKR CEO Venky Mysore in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward," he added.

Following Karthik's resignation, Eoin Morgan was made the captain of KKR. After the appointment, Morgan lauded Karthik for his "selfless and courageous" step and said that he is delighted to continue the leadership role for the team.

"DK (Dinesh Karthik) informed yesterday that he would like to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that’s the best option for the team. It’s incredibly selfless and it also shows a lot of courage for him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being skipper," Morgan said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma