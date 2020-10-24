Sunil Narine was reported for suspect bowling action by the on-field umpires after Indian Premier League 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after being cleared of the suspect bowling action by the BCCI, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine returned to the team’s playing XI in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Narine was reported for suspect bowling action by the on-field umpires after match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month. His name was taken off the warning list after the IPL's Suspect Bowling Action Committee monitored his action from the back and side angles and concluded that his elbow-bend appeared to be within the range of permissible limits.

“KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angle. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,” an Indian Premier League release had read.

This was not the first time the West Indian bowler has been reported for suspect bowling action. Back in 2014, Narine had missed out on the final match of the Champions League T20 for the same reason. Crowe was Narine’s go-to man after the 2014 incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to bowl first.





