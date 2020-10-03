Ashwin had suffered a shoulder injury during Delhi’s opening IPL 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab and was unavailable for selection since then.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a comeback in the Delhi Capitals’ playing XI during showdown against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday. Ashwin had suffered a shoulder injury during Delhi’s opening IPL 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab and was unavailable for selection since then.

The spinner had been replaced by experienced Amit Mishra in the past couple of matches. Yesterday, Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Ryan Harris had informed that Ashwin was doing excellent and would likely play during match against KKR.

"He's doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field. So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff's confirmation this evening," Harris said in a statement ahead of the match against KKR, as reported by news agency ANI.

During the match against Kings XI Punjab, who were chasing a target of 158 runs, Iyer handed the ball to Ashwin in the sixth over. He bowled a splendid over as he scalped two crucial wickets of Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0). However, in the last ball, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process.

