New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday registered a comfortable win against the last year's runner-up, Chennai Super Kings, in the IPL 2020. The KKR bowlers managed to stop the CSK batsmen from scoring runs in the second half of their 168-run chase, leading to a 10-run victory over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team.

Rahul Tripathi shined for Kolkata as he scored crucial 81 runs during the KKR's innings to help his team post 167 runs at the scoreboard. Tripathi, for his heroics with the bat, was also awarded the 'Man of the Match' award.

As Tripathi approached to collect his reward, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan shouted his iconic dialogue from superhit film Dil To Pagal Hai. Lauding Rahul Tripathi for his scintillating innings, Shah Rukh Khan from the stands shouted, 'Rahul Naam to Suna hi Hoga', making the man of the match bust into laughter.

During the match, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 168, Chennai got off to a decent start, but lost its way in the middle overs and were eventually reduced to 157 at the end of 20 overs.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders were all out for 167 despite Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81. Barring Tripathi, no KKR player crossed the 20-run mark. Tripathi's knock included eight fours and three sixes.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the CSK bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL wickets, while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two apiece at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

