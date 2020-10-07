New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 168, Chennai got off to a decent start, but lost its way in the middle overs and were eventually reduced to 157 at the end of 20 overs.

Chennai looked in firm control of the run chase up until the 13th over but the two successive wickets of well settled Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson put the pressure back on the team. MS Dhoni and Sam Curran tried to sail the through the total but both were dismissed in quick succession for 11 and 17 respectively.

“In the middle overs there was a phase when they bowled 2-3 good overs,” said Dhoni after the match. “Rotation of strike was important, but I think there were hardly any boundaries in the final overs, so we needed to be innovative at the end they were continuously hitting a back of a length. That’s where we need to adapt better with the bat and I don’t think we did that.”

Asked to bat first, Kolkata had a good start in the first six overs. Shardul Thakur then dismissed Shubman Gill off the second ball of his spell for 11. Sunil Narine built up a brief partnership with Tripathi before being sent back owing to an excellent piece of fielding by Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis at the boundary line.

Wickets continued to tumble for KKR on the other end while Rahul Tripthi matched alone. The final over of the innings witnessed a stunning catch by MS Dhoni behind stumps. Incidently, with that catch, Dhoni went past Dinesh Karthik to become the wicket keeper with most catches in the IPL history.

“Our batting is very fluid. I started at three, today I batted at seven. The way those guys batted at the start, they batted very well. I’ve a lot of trust in Sunil and Varun and it paid off.”

With the win tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders have moved to the third spot in the points table, while Chennai Super Kings are still on the fifth sport.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja