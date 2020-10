Dhoni has surpassed KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik to become the wicket keeper with most catches in IPL history.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni grabbed a stunner behind stumps to send back Kolkata Knight Ridersโ€™ Shivam Mavi during game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Incidentally, with this sensational catch, Dhoni surpassed Dinesh Karthik to become the wicket keeper with most catches in IPL history.

The moment occurred in the final over of the innings when CSK bowler Dwayne Bravo managed to induce a thick outside edge from Shivam Maviโ€™s bat. Dhoni jumped to his right to catch the ball, missed on the first attempt and then dived to catch it clean even though he was not wearing his gloves at that moment.

Sharing the moment, the official twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings wrote, "Thala grabbing that gift gloveless for the birthday boy in summa style! What a catch!โ€

Thala grabbing that gift gloveless for the birthday boy in semma style! What a catch! ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ’› #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KKRvCSK โ€” Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

Chennai Super Kings were brilliant in the fielding tonight. Earlier in the innings, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combined to produce a stunning catch at the deep mid wicket that sent back Kolkata Knight Ridersโ€™ Sunil Narine.

Jadeja dived parallel to the ground to his right to grab what would have been a certain four by Sunil Narine. Just when he was about to skid onto the boundary line, he toss the ball to du Plessis, who grabbed it easily and completed the catch.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja