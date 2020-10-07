Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was quick to react on Ben Stokes' tweet with a witty remark.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday questioned Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to send Sunil Narine to bat ahead of Eoin Morgan at a critical point in the innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Narine has not been impressive with the bat in the tournament so far. While he did not open for Kolkata today, many, including Ben Stokes, were left surprised when he was sent to bat before skipper Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan following the dismissal of Nitish Rana for 9 in the ninth over of the match.

“Narine before Morgan???” Stokes tweeted.

Narine before Morgan??? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 7, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was quick to react on the tweet with a witty remark. Singh wrote, “Yeah it’s like Yuvraj before Stokes! Sometimes you got let the all-rounders go before, bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog”

Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes 😂! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before , bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog 😜! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Narine appeared to be in good touch in the initial deliveries but was dismissed when Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis combined to produce a stunning catch at the deep mid wicket

Jadeja dived parallel to the ground to his right to grab what would have been a certain four by Sunil Narine. Just when he was about to skid onto the boundary line, he toss the ball to du Plessis, who grabbed it easily and completed the catch.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja