New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in Match 21 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday. Kolkata gained a victory after losing to Delhi Capitals in the previous match. However, given the slow nature of the pitch, cricket enthusiasts felt that spinner Kuldeep Yadav could have been useful in the match.

Kolkata Bowling coach Kyle Mills defended team's decision to bench Yadav and said that ground size was the major reason to drop him from palying 11. “Kuldeep is one of the best spinners in the world. But just with the make-up of the group at the moment and the size of grounds, it’s the reason we went for this XI today and Kuldeep was left out,”

Kuldeep, who had a forgettable last season, has so far bowled just nine overs from three games before being dropped against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

“I guess competition is good, isn’t it? We’ve got a very big squad, a very competitive squad for certain spots within the group and Kuldeep has missed out the last two games, but he has presence within the group, he is still giving to the team. We have a team culture, and a team perspective within the group and this was asked of the players, and it’s not easy for any cricketer to miss out on the starting XI," he said.

This is not the first time that Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped from KKR’a playing 11. The chinaman bowler has failed to grab a permanent spot in the final setup since his struggles in the last edition of the IPL.

(PTI inputs)

