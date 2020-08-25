New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video on Twitter, The eight-time Olympic gold medalist on Monday confirmed that he would go into self-isolation and said, “Good morning everybody. I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday.” Last week, Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday with a big bash mask free event, Reuters reported. According to reports, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle, who is set to participate in the 13th edition of IPL tournament, also attended the party. Hence, he was also at the risk of contracting the illness.

However, Gayle took to social media to clear the air about his Covid status and said that he has been tested negative twice. Gayle,posted the news on Instagram Stories, with videos of his swab testing, prior to his flight to the UAE. Gayle will join his Kings XI Punjab team-mates in the UAE. “Before travel I need 2 negative test,” wrote Gayle in one of his Instagram story. In another post, he wrote: “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative."

In IPL 2019, Gayle was in top form. He had scored 368 runs, bolstering the Punjab franchise’s top-order in the cash-rich league. The 40-year-old last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January. Apart from Gayle, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey were the other sport stars who reportedly attended Bolt's birthday party.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha