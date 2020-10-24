After three straight wins against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab will start as favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Riding high on confidence after three consecutive wins, Kings XI Punjab willl take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The first leg clash of between the two teams had ended in a 69-run win for Hyderabad.

Both the teams had four wins in ten matches and a defeat tonight will worsen their chances to make it to playoffs. While Sunrisers are placed above Punjab in the points table, the latter holds an advantage with respect to the current form of the players.

Head-to-head stats

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 15 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats 11-4. Sunrisers had crushed Punjab by 69 runs in the first leg clash of the tournament.

Who will win today’s match?

After three straight wins against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab will start as favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab’s openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are having a dream run this season, while the middle order too has resurrected in the recent matches, with notable contributions being made by Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle. Hence, the team is likely to win today’s contest.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Lakshay Raja