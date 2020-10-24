Both Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have four wins in 10 matches and a win tonight can place them in the top four of the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Resurgent Kings XI Punjab will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have four wins in 10 matches and a win tonight can place them in the top four of the points table.

Punjab’s openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are having a dream run this season, while the middle order too has resurrected in the recent matches, with notable contributions being made by Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle. The team will end up with 16 points with wins in remaining four fixtures.

David Warner-men had registered a 69-run win against Punjab in the first leg encounter in the tournament. Hyderabad has had a mixed outing in IPL 2020, but even three wins in the remaining four fixtures could be enough for the team to qualify for the playoffs owing to a strong net run rate. Ahead of game 43 of the IPL 2020, here’s all you need to know:

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided much assistance to slow bowlers in the tournament so far. Both the captains will be hoping to win the toss and bat first, since teams batting second have been able to chase down the total just times in Dubai so far in the tournament.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai at the commencement of the match will be 31 degree celsius. The humidity will be 35 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C, Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Lakshay Raja