New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 22 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Both Punjab and Hyderabad had faced defeats in their previous encounters against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively and will be seeking to bounce back in the tournament with a win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle — who has not played a single game in the IPL 2020 — will be part of Punjab’s playing XI tonight. Punjab’s opening batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in the top form, but the middle order remains a concern for the team. Sunrisers Hyderabad too have been battling with insistences of its its batsmen.

SRH and KXIP have faced each other 13 times in the IPL history and the former has won 10 of these contests. SRH holds lead in the recent past, with five wins in the last three matches.

Pitch Report:

The Dubai pitch is not the best of the wickets to bat on. The team batting first have managed to defend some modest totals at the venue and so the team who wins the toss tonight will like to bat first.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai will be 35 degrees celsius at the time of the toss and will fall by a couple of degrees as the match progress, according to AccuWeather. The humidity will be 42 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Baiwstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Lakshay Raja