IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith's side has been very inconsistent in the tournament so far and desperately needs a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With five wins in a trot, Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Friday in 50th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab, under the leadership of KL Rahul, have regained their form after a dismal run in the first half of the season and are looking to seal their spot for the playoffs. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent in the tournament so far and the Steve Smith's side desperately needs a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Head-to-head stats of both sides:

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 20 times in the history of the IPL. Currently, Rajasthan Royals maintain a lead of 11-9 against Kings XI Punjab in the head-to-head record.

Who will win Friday's thrilling encounter?

Kings XI Punjab have regained their form and are looking a solid side. From batting to bowling to fielding, KL Rahul's side has covered all the basics in the second half of the tournament. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals need to find a solution of their problems and desperately need to fix their batting order.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has eased down and might favour the batsmen on Friday. Cricket experts suggest that the team chasing might have an advantage in the match and the dew factor will play a crucial role.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma