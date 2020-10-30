A defeat for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab on Friday will officially knock them out of the race to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to maintain their winning streak when they face Rajasthan Royals in game 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. A defeat for Rajasthan tonight will officially knock them out of the race to the playoffs of the tournament.

Punjab will be eying revenge against Steve Smith men after a four-wicket defeat in the first-leg clash of the tournament. The inclusion of Chris Gayle in the playing XI has changed fortunes for Punjab and the team sits at the fourth spot in the points table. They will, however, still have to win the remaining two matches to get a spot in the playing XI. Here's all you need to know about game 40:

Pitch Report

The Abu Dhabi pitch is getting slower as the tournament progress and has provided much assistance to the bowlers in the last few games. Teams batting second have mostly managed to chased down the the total in the second half of the tournament so far, partly owing to the dew factor. Both the teams would like to bowl first after winning the toss

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi at the commencement of the toss will be 32 degree celsius, with a 35 per cent humidity. There is no prediction of rain tonight what so ever.

Dream 11

KL Rahul (C, Wk), Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, M Ashwin, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Shami

Probable playing XI

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C, Wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (Wk), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoor, Kartik Tyagi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja