New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will hope to break their losing streak when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in game 24 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kolkata will be high on confidence after beating last year’s runners up Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter.

It remains to be seen whether Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will make it to Punjab’s playing XI against Kolkata today. Gayle was set to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was rendered unfit at the last moment due to food poisoning. KKR, on the other, hand, will like to go ahead with the same combination.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL history and KKR have won 17 of these contests. The team also has an advantage in recent encounters, with four wins in the past five matches. At the neutral venues, however, KXIP has won two out of three contests.

Who will win today’s match?

KXIP’s success has relied on its two openers -- Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul — and bowler Mohammed Shami. The team’s middle order has been exposed and the overseas players, including Maxwell and Cottrell have been of little assistance. KKR will go as favourites against Punjab and we expect the team to win today’s contest.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

