Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After losing three previous matches in a row, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to make a comeback in 18th game of the IPL 2020 against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Sitting at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2020, Dhoni's side has constantly struggled in this year's tournament. From batting to bowling to fielding, the Chennai Super Kings has not been on their top form and this might for the team management to take some harsh decisions when they face KL Rahul's side on Sunday.

For Kings XI Punjab, there batting has been on top form. However, they have struggled with bowling regularly in IPL 2020 and have lost several matches despite scoring over 200 twice. This is one area where coach Anil Kumble and skipper KL Rahul need to work on.

Head-to-head stats:

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have played 22 games each other. While Chennai Super Kings have won 13 games, Kings XI Punjab has emerged victorious in 9 matches.

Who will win Sunday's match?

So far, teams batting first have had an upper hand in IPL 2020. In Dubai as well, the last two games were won by the team defending. However, cricket experts suggest that the dew factor can play a crucial role in Sunday's match and the captain winning the toss and bowling first will likely have an upper hand.

Squads:



Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma