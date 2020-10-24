Both Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have four wins in 10 matches and a win tonight can place them in the top four of the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab in game 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have four wins in 10 matches and a win tonight can place them in the top four of the points table.

Punjab and Hyderabad have faced each other 15 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats 11-4. The David Warner-men had crushed Punjab by 69 runs in the first leg clash of the tournament.

Here are the latest updates from game 43 between KXIP and SRH:

Kings XI Punjab off to a steady start against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Steady start by KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh after asked to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh begin Kings XI Punjab's innings

KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh have begun Kings XI Punjab's innings. Sandeep Sharma is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to field first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first against Kings XI Punjab.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

