New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in game 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai had registered a comfortable 48-run win over Punjab in the first-leg encounter.

A win for Mumbai tonight will seal them a spot in the playoffs and quash Punjab’s hopes to qualify for the same. The latter has won just two of its eight matches and will need to win the remaining six to get a spot in the top four.

Here are the latest updates from game 36 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab:

Quinton de Kock brings up half-century as Mumbai Indians eye 170

Quinton de Kock has brough up his third consecutive half century, and fourth in last five matches. Mumbai Indians will be eying 170 from here.

Mumbai Indians two down inside powerplay

Momammed Shami has dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. Mumbai Indians are two down inside powerplay.

Mumbai Indians lose skipper Rohit Sharma early after opting to bat first

Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Rohit Sharma for 9 in the third over of the match. Mumbai Indians are 23 for 1 after the third over.

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma begin Mumbai Indians' innings

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have begun Mumbai Indians' innings. Glenn Maxwell is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK, C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, HArdik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kings XI Punjab.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

