Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Half-centuries by Shubman Gill and captain Dinesh Karthik today helped Kolkata Knight Riders set 165-run target for Kings XI Punjab in the game 24th of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Gill scored 57 off 47 balls while Karthik scored a fiery 58 off 29 balls. For Kings XI Punjab, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata Knight Riders made one change to their playing XI and brought in Prasidh Krishna in place of Shivam Mavi. Like Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab have also made one change to their lineup as the side brought in Chris Jordon in place of Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight had suffered initial blows in the starting of the tournament. However, Dinesh Karthik's side has found a bit stability and would eye back-to-back wins against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab which have struggled in the tournament and currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal begin Kings XI Punjab's innings

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have begin the innings for Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, Pattrick Cummins has opened the bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR set 165-run target for KXIP

Thanks to a quick 50 from skipper Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to score 164 runs in their 20 overs. Now the onus is on the bowlers to KKR win their 4th game

Kolkata Knight Riders: 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25)

Dinesh Karthik goes bang bang!

Dinesh Karthik has hit a 50 in just 22 balls to put his side on top

Shubman Gill hits 50

Shubman Gill has brought up his half century. Punjab, however, is still on top of the game

Bishnoi gets Morgan

Another jolt for Kings XI Punjab as Ravi Bishnoi has got the rid of Eoin Morgan

Now, Nitish Rana is gone

A confusion between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana has put Kings XI Punjab on top as the latter has been runout for just 2

Shami strikes, removes Tripathi

In the 3rd over of the game, Mohammed Shami struck and got the rid of Rahul Tripathi for 4 to give KKR first jolt

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill begin KKR's innings

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have started the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, will open the bowling for Kings XI Punjab

Anil Kumble speaks about his side's performance

Anil Kumble, meanwhile, spoke about his side's performance in the tournament today and said that his team is positive but pointed out they have played some 'poor cricket' which have resulted in this.

"It's been a collective effort, we have had a few good individual performances, but we will need to fire collectively. A win will help us to get things back in place. Not much of a change (regarding dew), we have been here for a month and a few (when asked about playing in the afternoon heat). We will have to manage the players well, that'll be key," he says





Playing XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab. "The wicket looks dry so we'll have a bat first. As the tournament progresses we'll get the right batting order, but it worked well in the last game. Mavi has a few niggles so Prasidh comes in for him," says Dinesh Karthik

Meanwhile, KL Rahul says, "We have a lot of experience like Anil, Andy and Jonty. We have Gayle and Maxi and seniors who have kept it positive. We just haven't turned it around in the big moments that's why we are at the bottom of the table. Jordan comes in for Cottrell, who has a niggle and might miss out on a couple of games"

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad



Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin

Toss at 3 pm

The toss of the game 24 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 3 pm today

