Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul today won the toss and elected to bowl first against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in game 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Interestingly, the two sides have not made any changes in their playing XIs.

The Kings XI Punjab have won their last four matches and would be high confidence when they face an "unpredictable and inconsistent" Kolkata Knight Riders today. The game 46 of the IPL 2020 will be crucial as both the team would look to seal their position for the fourth position in the points table to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the Latest Updates from Sharjah International Cricket Stadium:

Jordan gets the dangerous Narine

Chris Jordan has got the big wicket of Sunil Narine. He was dismissed for just 6 runs. (KKR: 105/5)

Ravi Bishnoi gets the big wicket of Eoin Morgan

Ravi Bishnoi has got the big wicket of Eoin Morgan. He dismissed Eoin Morgan for 40 off 25 balls. (KKR: 91/4)

Morgan, Gill counter-attack

Mogran and Gill have started a counter-attack and are smashing Kings XI Punjab bowlers. (KKR: 74/3)

KKR in trouble, Karthik out for duck!

KKR have lost their third wicket. Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Shami. (KKR: 10/3)

Shami gets Rahul Tripathi

Mohammed Shami has also struck in his first over the got the important wicket of Rahul Tripathi. (KKR: 10/2)

Maxwell strikes in first over!

Maxwell has struck in the first over and dismissed Nitish Rana for a golden duck. (KKR: 1/1)

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana begin KKR's innings

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will begin the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell will open the bowling for Kings XI Punjab.

Playing XI of both sides:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (w), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

KXIP win toss, opt to bowl first

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Sharjah. "We will bowl first. Like to have a target on the board, the dew might have an effect as well in the second innings. Winning gives a lot of confidence to the group, it makes them keep performing better and better. The back-room staff have been phenomenal right from even the tournament started. No changes to our team," says KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan says, "We would have bowled as well, pretty much for the same reasons. We did well against DC, played the way we wanted. Our fate is still in our hands, that's good. We have depended a lot on match-ups, it works at times, it doesn't at times. Andre Russell is unfortunately still not fit, so same team".

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Toss at 7 pm

The toss will take place at 7 pm.

