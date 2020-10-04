Chennai Super Kings, which is placed at the bottom of the table, will seek to break its losing streak in Dubai.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in game 18 of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai international Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Punjab and Chennai have faced each other 22 times in the IPL history and the latter has an advantage with 13 wins.

Chennai Super Kings, which is placed at the bottom of the table, will seek to break its losing streak tonight. Punjab, which lost two of its matches with barest of the margins, will hope to bounce back in the tournament with a win. It remains to be seen wither Punjab will include Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle in the playing XI tonight.

Here are the latest updates from game 18 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab:

Kings XI Punjab opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings

Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

