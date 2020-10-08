New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab bowlers remained wicket-less for 35 overs straight before the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper David Warner in the sixteenth over of game 22 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Thursday.

The team had failed to take a single wickets against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter last week. Bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team could not break the opening partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow until the 16 over of the match, remaining wicketless for 35 overs straight in the tournament.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja