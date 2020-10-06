Mumbai Indian all rounder Kieron Pollard took to social media to share his new look.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the 20th game of Indian Premier League 2020, Mumbai Indian all rounder Kieron Pollard took to social media to share his new look. Taking inspiration from his fellow teammate Hardik pandya, Pollard took part in the ‘break the beard' challenge and posted a video where he turns his fully-grown stubble into a French beard and tagged Hardik Pandya.

“Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready?” wrote Pollard in the caption.

The #BreakTheBeard has been a massive hit on social media. Here, the participant is required to shave his beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard. The move aims to break the fashion stereotype among men. Many renowned cricketers including Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan among other have been part of this trend.

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL contest here on Tuesday.

