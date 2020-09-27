IPL 2020: The star Kiwi batsman had suffered a quadriceps injury while training and was forced to miss the games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The 30-year-old batsman, however, has now revealed that he is doing fine now and will likely play the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals for his team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson, who missed the first two games of the IPL 2020 for his franchise, has given an update over his injury and hinted that he might return to the playing XI.

"We have had a lot of time off, the opportunity to get into the gym. We always deal with these little things and try to get on top of them sooner. Yeah, available, ready. I guess it's always the balance between the players you want to pick, the areas you want to address and the surfaces that you are presented with and the opposition," Williamson said while speaking to the commentators during the match between Surisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday lost its second game of the IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hyderabad's loss once again raised questions over the middle order problem in David Warner's side. However, many cricket experts and fans believe that Kane Williamson can solve the middle order problem for the Surisers Hyderabad.

Surisers Hyderabad will play their next match against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their first two games, Shreyas Iyer's side is on the top of the points table of the IPL 2020 with wins against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

