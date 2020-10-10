Kagiso Rabada’s three wickets were instrumental in Delhi Capitals’ 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals in game 23 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada went past Vinay Kumar to become the second-most consistent bowler in the history of Indian Premier League during match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Rabada has bagged at least one wicket in his last 20 IPL matches, making him second most consistent bowler after Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had bagged at least one wicket for 27 matches straight between 2012 and 2015. Behind Rabada and Vinay Kumar in the list is Mumbai Indians’ bowler Lasith Malinga, who had consistently taken a wicket for seventeen matches between 2015 and 2017.

Rabada’s three wickets were instrumental in Delhi Capitals’ 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals in game 23 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The South African currently holds the purple cap with fifteen wickets in six matches at an average of just 12.33 and an economy of 7.81. He is followed by Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who have 11 and 10 wickets respectively in six matches each.

With five wins in six matches and a net run rate of +1.267, Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top of the points table. Behind them in the top four are Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders with eight, six and six points respectively. Rabada is the key for Delhi Capitals side as they look to lift the IPL trophy for the first time. In 24 appearances in IPL history, he has bagged 46 wickets at an average of 16.10 and an economy of 8.05.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja