New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League with the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli for just 9 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Incidentally, Kohli was also Bumrah’s first ever IPL victim in 2013.

Bumrah started IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2013 and took three crucial wickets — including that of Virat Kohli — in the debut. Seven years later, he has 100 wickets in 89 matches and an economy of 7.53. The moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. Have a look:

how it started how it's going

Bumrah's three wickets for just 14 were instrumental in restricting Bangalore to 164 for 6 at the end of 20 overs despite a brisk start provided by the openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited Bangalore to bat first. RCB openers Padikkal and Philippe briskly put up at 71 run-stand before the latter was dismissed by Rahul Chahar for 33. Padikkal marched on, though remained unassisted at the other end. Wickets tumbled for the team in the death overs despite a good start and they were reduced to 164.

