New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in game 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a modest total of 162, Rajasthan Royals lost Jos Buttler and Steve Smith inside the powerplay. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson tried to steady the innings in the middle overs, but they were dismissed in quick succession at a crucial point in the run-chase.

Robin Uthappa marched on even as wickets continued to tumble for Rajasthan at the other end, and at it briefly felt that he would sail the team through the total. The team's hopes quashed when Uthappa was dimissed off a perfect yorker by Nortje in the eighteenth over of the match. The team needed 22 off the last over, with Rahul Tewatia still in the middle, but could only manage eight.

“Disappointing. The wickets slowed up a bit as the game went on. We got off to a good start with Jos and Stokes, then we lost a couple of wickets and got another partnership between Stokes and Sanju, then again lost wickets in clumps and on slow wickets it is hard to make up too many runs at the back end,” Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said after the match.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start, losing opener Prithvi Shaw off the first delivery and Ajinkya Rahane shortly afterwards. Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, however, steadied the innings and led the team to a decent total with their half-centuries. This was Dhawan's 39th half-century in the IPL -- the highest by any Indian in the cash-rich league.

Anrich Nortje was awarded the player of the match for taking two wickets at crucial moments. “Been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results,” Nortje said after the match. “Buttler played them really well. Maybe I was a touch too full. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery. Stuck to my strength and paid off.”

With the win, Delhi Capitals has regained the top spot in the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are still played seventh -- above only Kings XI Punjab. Delhi has

