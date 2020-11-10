Mumbai will be eying their fifth IPL title when they face Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma's men have got the better of Delhi thrice in the tournament already -- twice in the league matches and then in the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 final against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Tuesday declared the summit clash of cash-rich league as the next biggest thing in cricket after the World Cup final.

"The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere," said Pollard in a video posted on the official twitter handle of MI.

"Obviously, no crowds in this final. but enjoy the magnitude of it. It is an IPL final. It's the biggest thing after World Cup final," he added.

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Posted By: Lakshay Raja