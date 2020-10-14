Over three weeks into Indian Premier League 2020, Imran Tahir has not played a single match for Chennai Super Kings even though he had taken most wickets in the cash-rich league last season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings bowler Imran Tahir shared a heartfelt post on social media after warming the bench for half the IPL season, saying he is happy to sit outside and carry the drinks for his team as long as they are winning.

Over three weeks into Indian Premier League 2020, Tahir has not played a single match for Chennai Super Kings even though he had taken most wickets in the cash-rich league last season. Taking to Twitter, Tahir said that a number of players carried drinks for him while he played for the team and now it is his turn to return the favour.

“When I used to play, many players carried drinks for now. Now when deserving players are in the field it’s my duty to return favours. It’s not about me playing or not, it’s about my team winning. If i get a chance, I will do my best but for me team is important,” Tahir tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed outing in the tournament so far and are placed sixth on the points table, with just three wins in eight matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja