New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: One of the highlights of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the starring incident between Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav.

During the 48th game of the IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive behaviour on the field, had tried to unsettle Suryakumar Yadav when he tried to sledge the Mumbai Indians batsman and lift RCB's moral.

However, Kumar didn't say anything to Kohli and stared at him silently, leaving the RCB skipper red-faced. The banter between the two had become a highlight of the season with several fans lauding the MI batman.

Kumar has now opened about the incident with Kohli and said that it happened "in the heat of the moment", noting that he has "no issues" with the RCB skipper. While speaking to India Today, Kumar also revealed about Kohli's reaction after the match and said that "he was just normal".

"It was in the heat of the moment, there was nothing going on between me and him from before that we brought into that game. Even I was surprised with how that incident got highlighted after the game. But it was really nice to have that game against him," Kumar said while speaking to India Today.

"I have always seen him (Virat Kohli) as energetic in every game it wasn't like that game against MI was an exception. Even when he plays for Team India or against any team in the IPL, his aggression and energy is always spot on. It was an important game for RCB as well because they also had the chance to go into top-2 if they had won," he added.

Kumar's calm approach, meanwhile, helped Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in that game easily. The Mumbai Indians batsman had scored 480 runs from 16 matches at an average of 40 with four fifties in the IPL 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma