New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings on Friday lost its third consecutive game of this year's IPL. Chasing 165 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MS Dhoni's side fell short by 7 runs in Dubai on Friday.

Apart from the failure of the Chennai's top order, another thing which was noticed by fans was that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was constantly struggling at the field. Dhoni was not only struggling with the bat, but he was also seen coughing while running amid the extreme heat in Dubai.

Dhoni, who is considered as one of the fittest cricketers in the world, opened about his performance last night against Hyderabad and said that he was coughing because his throat got dry due to the extreme heat.

Speaking about his performance against David Warner's side, Dhoni said that he was trying to hit the ball too hard which was not an ideal option in Dubai.

"I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off," Dhoni said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard," he added.

Talking about his side's performance, the 39-year-old said that Chennai needs to maintain 'professionalism' and there are a lot of areas where the team needs to improve its performance.

"We have been a bit too relaxed at times. After the 16th over, we had two good overs but overall we could have been slightly better. Nobody wants to drop catches but at the same at this level, we need to draw a line and say these catches that need to be taken especially when the team hasn’t been doing that outstandingly well," Hindustan Times quoted Dhoni as saying.

"Catches that these can hamper your knock out stage games. It is very important to be at your best. There are plenty of positives in this game but we will try to come back strong," he added.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday lost their third IPL 2020 game by 7 runs at Dubai International Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma