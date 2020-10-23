Speaking at the post-match presentation after the defeat against Mumbai Indians, skipper MS Dhoni admitted he is hurt with the franchise’s dismal performance in the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians quashed Chennai Super Kings’ hopes to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a commanding win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the defeat, skipper MS Dhoni admitted he is hurt with the franchise’s dismal performance in the cash-rich league this year.

Dhoni said nothing went Chennai’s way this IPL season despite the best efforts put up by the players. He added that the team need to have a clear picture for the next IPL edition and that the remaining fixtures will serve as a preparation for the same.

“Well it does hut. What you need to see is what is going wrong. This year hasn’t been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wicket it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, nut they are trying their best. It doesn’t always go your way Hopefully in the next three games we will try to put our last stand,” Dhoni said after the match.

“We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult breathed fire at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday to dash their hopes to qualify for the playoffs.

Asked to bat first, Chennai lost its first four batsmen for just three runs in the third over of the innings. Dhoni and Jadeja attempted to steady the innings but both were dismissed soon after. A sensible knock of 52 by opener Sam Curran guided Chennai to 114/9 — their lowest total in the tournament so far. This was the first time that half the CSK team was back in the pavilion within the first six overs.

Chasing 115, Mumbai Indians got off to a solid start, with openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock bringing up 50 for the team in the powerplay. The two marched on and sailed through the total unbeaten in the 13th over of the innings. This was Mumbai's first opening 100 run partnership in the last two seasons.

