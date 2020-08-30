The former Indian cricketer is father to four year old daughter Gracia and five-month old son Rio. Apprehensions about staying inside the bio-bubble in the UAE, away from the family members for close to three months amid a pandemic made Raina pull out of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Suresh Raina pulled out from the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday citing “personal reasons” The development had come a day after thirteen persons, including two players of the CSK were tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE. There has been much speculation that the batsman’s decision to pull out was influenced by the Friday’s developments in the CSK camp. Raina told Dainik Jagran that his children are most important to him.

The former Indian cricketer is father to four year old daughter Gracia and five-month old son Rio. Apprehensions about staying inside the bio-bubble in the UAE, away from the family members for close to three months amid a pandemic made Raina pull out of the tournament, Times of India reported, quoting sources.

"On Friday night, in fact, there was a huge ruckus. He tried calling all his teammates, coach (Stephen Fleming), skipper (MS Dhoni) again and again to share his concerns. MS, in fact, also tried explaining things to him but nothing worked. He was badly psyched up and worried. Eventually, everybody else realised there was no point holding him (back) from travelling back because he was totally gripped by fear," the newspaper quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying.

The Chennai Super Kings had tweeted on Saturday that Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time: KS Viswanathan, CEO," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, had reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with other team members of the Chennai Super Kings earlier this month where the tournament will be held from September 19 to November 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The southpaw's return to India comes just a day after a CSK player and 12 support staff members tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus

Posted By: Lakshay Raja