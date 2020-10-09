The former England batsman said that Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper Sanju Samson is a better choice for India than Pant and lauded him for his "dedication and fitness".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Is Rishabh Pant the right option for India to replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the wickets? This question has been frequently asked by Indian fans but cricket experts have been skeptic. Though man fans and experts have backed the 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman to replace Dhoni in the Indian team.

However, former England captain and star batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday said that he believes Pant is not the ideal player to replace Dhoni. During a talk with Star Sports, Pietersen said that Pant 'disappoints' a lot and questioned the Delhi Capitals' wicket-keeper for his inconsistency.

"Rishabh Pant is someone who disappoints because we expect a lot from him. In order to get that India tag and play international cricket, you need to show some consistency and get better," he said while speaking to Star Sports.

"But I am seeing the same player that I saw the year before, the year before and the year before that. For as long as he has played, he has been inconsistent," he added.

The former England batsman further said that Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper Sanju Samson is a better choice for India than Pant and lauded him for his "dedication and fitness".

"And when I see Sanju Samson, I see somebody completely different. The dedication and commitment that he put into, turning up for this year’s IPL that mighty impressed me. That actually got me having him ahead of Rishabh Pant," Pietersen told Star Sports.

"Just purely from a diet basis, fitness basis and a dedication space, Samson seems to say ‘I want to go out there and do everything in my power to play cricket for India’," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma