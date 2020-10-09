IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell has only managed to score 48 runs from 6 innings for Kings XI Punjab in the tournament so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kings XI Punjab has been struggling in the IPL 2020 so far, losing five out of the six games they played. The openers -- skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- have performed fairly but the middle order has failed to play its part

On Thursday, KL Rahul's side was once again hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab's loss against Hyderabad clearly showed their lack of experience was visible in their batting line-up.

A lot was expected from Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The 31-year-old, however, has not looked at his best in IPL 2020 so far, raising questions over his selection. Several cricket experts and fans have questioned the team management for constantly selecting Maxwell in the team.

However, if reports are to be believed, then Kings XI Punjab will likely drop Maxwell and play Chris Gayle in their next match. Recently, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said in an interview Maxwell's place in Kings XI Punjab is in jeopardy and the side is 'unhappy' with his performance

Ojha said that KL Rahul's playing style in Kings XI Punjab's last game hinted that he is not happy with the middle order and "he was just trying to play".

"I think he was just trying to play because he knew that the middle order is not doing well, that pressure and this game you know when you have over 200 runs to chase, any batsman would feel the pressure. And Rahul knows that if he and Mayank don’t do well, they have a fragile middle order. Anil Kumble mentioned Chris Gayle, they wanted him to play but he was not well," he told Sports Today.

"The message was very clear that they were not happy with Maxwell. It’s a clear statement if Chris Gayle walks in, Maxwell walks out. KXIP have been unlucky but KL Rahul was not the ‘KL’ that we have seen so far," he added.

Maxwell so far has failed to perform for Kings XI Punjab. The 31-year-old Australian all-rounder has scored just 48 runs in six matches and has struggled to find his rhythm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma