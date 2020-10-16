New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian Cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan have questioned Dinesh Karthik’s decision to hand over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders to Eoin Morgan just hours ahead of the team’s clash with Mumbai Indians in game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Chopra expressed concerns over the timing of the swap and noted that Morgan has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far. Pathan said he hopes the team would not go astray in the second half of the tournament following the change in captaincy.

KKR are placed fourth in the points table, with four wins in seven matches. Karthik has stepped down as captain to focus more on his batting skills.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Mumbai Indian in game 32 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. Mumbai are placed second in the points table, with five wins in seven matches. 

