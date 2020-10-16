Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as captain to focus more on his batting skills.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian Cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan have questioned Dinesh Karthik’s decision to hand over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders to Eoin Morgan just hours ahead of the team’s clash with Mumbai Indians in game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Chopra expressed concerns over the timing of the swap and noted that Morgan has struggled with the bat in the tournament so far. Pathan said he hopes the team would not go astray in the second half of the tournament following the change in captaincy.

Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope #kkr doesn't go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs! #DineshKarthik #Eoinmorgan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 16, 2020

They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in #IPL2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form. https://t.co/GiQOvH7nJo — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 16, 2020

KKR are placed fourth in the points table, with four wins in seven matches. Karthik has stepped down as captain to focus more on his batting skills.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Mumbai Indian in game 32 of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. Mumbai are placed second in the points table, with five wins in seven matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja