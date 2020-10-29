In a video widely shared online, Virat Kohli is seen sledging Yadav during match against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The latter managed to stay calm before deciding to walk away, leaving Kohli red-faced.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s tweets from the past where he praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli, have resurfaced online after a stare-off between the two during Wednesday’s Indian Premier League 2020 match became a talking point on social media.

In a video widely shared online, Kohli is seen sledging Yadav during match against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The latter managed to stay calm before deciding to walk away, leaving Kohli red-faced. Now, Yadav’s old tweets where he praised Kohli’s batting, has resurfaced on social media. Have a look:

In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zoRfXtillE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 20, 2016

For a reason. One word for his journey to reach top of the world. Anyone ? pic.twitter.com/89iZIbByhi — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 5, 2019

Yadav had played a decisive knock of 79 while chasing down 165 against Bangalore. The knock came a day after he was overlooked for the Australia tour.

Yadav, who has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians, has been a consistent performer in the IPL and domestic cricket. It was widely expected that he will likely get selected in India's squad for the Australia tour later this year. However, Yadav was once again subbed as the BCCI opted to retain Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson in the T20I squad. Experts and former cricketers too have raised questions over BCCI's decision to overlook him.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja